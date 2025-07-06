Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $561.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.86.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $557.89 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.95 and a 12 month high of $633.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $546.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.95.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.20%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

