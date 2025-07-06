Keybank National Association OH Sells 21,199 Shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,199 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in First Horizon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 57,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. First Horizon Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $823.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.11 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 16.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on First Horizon from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of First Horizon in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

