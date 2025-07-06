Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,953 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 618.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RCL. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $268.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,055.10. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $334.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $130.08 and a twelve month high of $334.48.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

