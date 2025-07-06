Keybank National Association OH Sells 376 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,009,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,375,828,000 after purchasing an additional 161,277 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,282,978,000 after purchasing an additional 891,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,830,000 after buying an additional 99,416 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,913,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,871,000 after buying an additional 68,565 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,937,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PWR opened at $386.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $387.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.47 and a 200-day moving average of $308.51.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus set a $375.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.95.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

