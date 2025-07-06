KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $205,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,525,208.20. The trade was a 31.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Barakett purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.92 per share, with a total value of $4,127,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,815,200. This trade represents a 23.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092 in the last 90 days. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 3.0%

KKR opened at $138.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. HSBC raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

