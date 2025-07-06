Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $307,344,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $110,062,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $92,117,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15,932.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,118,000 after purchasing an additional 334,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 22,146.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 291,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 290,562 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.40.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $216.12 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.11 and a 52 week high of $222.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $365.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.39 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 11.44%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

