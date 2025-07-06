Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 371.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 66,886 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lyft by 81.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $38,299.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 879,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,896,068.40. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 22,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $283,063.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 959,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,948,227.65. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,732 shares of company stock worth $347,159. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 107.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.20.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). Lyft had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

