LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $3,760,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.1% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 29,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:LYB opened at $62.00 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $100.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.37 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.14%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.