MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,998,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,517,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,656,000 after purchasing an additional 368,979 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,260,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,621,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $282,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,921,633.20. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $702,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,785.60. This represents a 24.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,227 shares of company stock worth $56,118,317 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $141.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.86. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $152.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $235.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

