Mather Group LLC. Acquires 98 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,132,000 after purchasing an additional 47,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Paul S. Levy bought 283,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $31,529,925.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,672,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,019,521.27. This trade represents a 20.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirkson R. Charles bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.67 per share, with a total value of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,032,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE BLDR opened at $126.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stephens dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.11.

View Our Latest Report on Builders FirstSource

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.