Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

