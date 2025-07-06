Mather Group LLC. Buys 155 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $100,579,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGP stock opened at $169.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.01. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.67 and a twelve month high of $192.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.00.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.67 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 122.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $193.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

