Mather Group LLC. Buys 3,413 Shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 2,056.6% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Haleon by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

NYSE HLN opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $11.42.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

