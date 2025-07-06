Mather Group LLC. Buys 511 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 127.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Shopify by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 84,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $2,021,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Shopify from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shopify from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Shopify from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.66.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $117.50 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.73. The company has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.81, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

