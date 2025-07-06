Mather Group LLC. Buys Shares of 998 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 304.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,659.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 182.6% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09.
About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF
The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
