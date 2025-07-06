Mather Group LLC. Cuts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 398.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,497,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,469,000 after buying an additional 2,796,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $216,223,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,118,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,019,480,000 after buying an additional 2,044,645 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,763,000 after buying an additional 913,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $81,447,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,280. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $93.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.33.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

