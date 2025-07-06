Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Humana were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,920,000 after purchasing an additional 78,351 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,097,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. Raymond James Financial raised Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on Humana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.76.

Humana Trading Down 2.1%

Humana stock opened at $238.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $212.45 and a one year high of $406.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.29 and its 200 day moving average is $258.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Humana’s payout ratio is 25.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

