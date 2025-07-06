Mather Group LLC. Grows Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 155.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Aptiv by 201.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 48.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Aptiv by 164.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aptiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.61.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $80.95.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

