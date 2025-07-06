Mather Group LLC. Grows Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,719 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,696,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,975 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,164,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,870,000 after acquiring an additional 819,640 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $81,197,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 865,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,857,000 after acquiring an additional 585,192 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.50. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

