Mather Group LLC. Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,143,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 945.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 92,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 83,279 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average of $77.87. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.