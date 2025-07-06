Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 472.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 53.3% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.61.

Moderna Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $30.47 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $129.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.40. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.35 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 105.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The business’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

