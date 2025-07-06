Mather Group LLC. Has $103,000 Stock Position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Pool were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Price Performance

Pool stock opened at $301.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.10. Pool Corporation has a 12 month low of $282.22 and a 12 month high of $395.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.45.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.90%.

Pool declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 target price on Pool in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price objective on Pool in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.00.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

