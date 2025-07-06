Mather Group LLC. Has $105,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 424.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.76 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.08 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average of $93.96.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.3032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

