Mather Group LLC. Has $113,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,555.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 207,934 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.36 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.04 and a fifty-two week high of $111.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.68.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.