Mather Group LLC. Has $129,000 Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $74.53.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

