Mather Group LLC. Has $51,000 Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 35,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

BLOK stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $59.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.