Mather Group LLC. Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 179.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.42 per share, for a total transaction of $65,807.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,266.06. The trade was a 55.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.05 per share, with a total value of $342,225.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,280.80. This trade represents a 140.80% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 22,050 shares of company stock worth $1,688,512. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of IFF stock opened at $76.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -48.93%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Read More

