Mather Group LLC. Has $65,000 Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 510.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 746.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $232.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $267.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.44 and its 200-day moving average is $222.77.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.90.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 120,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total transaction of $29,222,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,307,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,381,276.48. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total transaction of $234,256.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 49,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,994.74. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,016 shares of company stock valued at $42,736,608 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

