Mather Group LLC. Has $99,000 Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 438 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 469 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 624 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $79.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $106.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.29.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,004,273.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,079.75. The trade was a 23.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $333,873.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,981.18. The trade was a 26.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

