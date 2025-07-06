Mather Group LLC. Invests $69,000 in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,473,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 59,016 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,429,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after acquiring an additional 275,522 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,557 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.2%

BATS SHYD opened at $22.58 on Friday. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.