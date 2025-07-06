Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CII. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 100,700.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE CII opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $21.43.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

