Mather Group LLC. Purchases 1,434 Shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 130.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in Match Group by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,656,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100,824 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,499,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,677 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Match Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,827,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,889 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Match Group by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,624,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Match Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,467,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,834,000 after purchasing an additional 541,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $32.52 on Friday. Match Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Match Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Match Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Match Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTCH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff purchased 70,885 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,988,324.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,257.90. The trade was a 106.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.