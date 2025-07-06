Mather Group LLC. Purchases 221 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,408.3% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 421 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Argus lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $208,375.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,439.92. This represents a 42.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta acquired 100,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.62 per share, for a total transaction of $6,762,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 13,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,060,000. The trade was a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $105.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.58. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $107.81.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 62.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

