Mather Group LLC. Purchases 437 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 75,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director De Ven Michael G. Van acquired 15,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.20 per share, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $496,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 62,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,952.64. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 698,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,580,720. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

