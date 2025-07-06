Mather Group LLC. Purchases 7,157 Shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 379.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in AES were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 760.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. The AES Corporation has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AES had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AES. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

