Mather Group LLC. Purchases 97 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,828,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,943,000 after purchasing an additional 316,445 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 1,815,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,749,000 after purchasing an additional 815,180 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,414,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,614,000 after purchasing an additional 56,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,374,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,984,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $158.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $168.57.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 73.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,471.50. This trade represents a 47.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $197.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

