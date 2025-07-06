Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,980 Shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 45.0% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 1.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 42,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 38,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Gas & Electric alerts:

Pacific Gas & Electric Stock Performance

Shares of PCG stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $21.72.

Pacific Gas & Electric Announces Dividend

Pacific Gas & Electric ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pacific Gas & Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Insider Activity at Pacific Gas & Electric

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $562,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 151,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,306.80. This represents a 17.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

Read Our Latest Report on PCG

About Pacific Gas & Electric

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Gas & Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Gas & Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.