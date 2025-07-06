Mather Group LLC. Sells 344 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 9,471.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 747,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 739,779 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 367,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $102.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day moving average of $96.92. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 78.12% and a negative return on equity of 164.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.50%.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $384,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,944.80. The trade was a 35.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $850,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,563.36. This represents a 28.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. New Street Research raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.71.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

