Mather Group LLC. Sells 376 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Shares of TSN opened at $56.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

