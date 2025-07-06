Mather Group LLC. Sells 429 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Global Payments by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 3,308.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $5,942,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE GPN opened at $81.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average is $92.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

