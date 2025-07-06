Mather Group LLC. Trims Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,026 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $18,930,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $173,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $131.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.36 and a 1 year high of $163.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.90.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.