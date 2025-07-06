Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $12,014,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Amazon.com by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $550,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,231,873. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total transaction of $3,577,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,876,930. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,426,963 shares of company stock valued at $757,297,707 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.60.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $223.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

