Michele Muscillo Sells 13,319,981 Shares of Xanadu Mines Limited (ASX:XAM) Stock

Xanadu Mines Limited (ASX:XAM – Get Free Report) insider Michele Muscillo sold 13,319,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05), for a total transaction of A$1,065,598.48 ($696,469.59).

Michele Muscillo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xanadu Mines alerts:

On Monday, May 19th, Michele Muscillo bought 4,260,000 shares of Xanadu Mines stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$336,540.00 ($219,960.78).

Xanadu Mines Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $99.43 million, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.43.

About Xanadu Mines

Xanadu Mines Limited engages in the exploration and development of various mineral projects in Mongolia. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 38.25% Kharmagtai Copper-Gold project located in Omnogovi province to the southeast of Ulaanbaatar. The company also holds 100% interest in the Red Mountain copper-gold project located in the Dornogovi Province of southern Mongolia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xanadu Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xanadu Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.