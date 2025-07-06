MN Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,266,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,532,102.20. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total value of $686,402,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 905,679,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,535,643,679.42. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,426,963 shares of company stock valued at $757,297,707. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.60.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $223.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

