Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.91 and last traded at $28.24. 9,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 42,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

