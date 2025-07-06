New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,664 Shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,376 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 442.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 703.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in UMB Financial by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in UMB Financial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,412 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $550,995.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,945 shares in the company, valued at $29,417,490.45. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

UMBF opened at $110.35 on Friday. UMB Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $129.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.56.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.37. UMB Financial had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $563.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $139.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price objective on UMB Financial and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

