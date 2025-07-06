New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 5,671 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 343,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 121.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVTR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Avantor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph R. Massaro bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $99,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,967.40. This trade represents a 30.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,000. The trade was a 42.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 83,100 shares of company stock worth $1,027,630. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE AVTR opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

