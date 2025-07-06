New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kirby were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEX. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Kirby by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 265,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,982,000 after acquiring an additional 44,080 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 385,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,907,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 22,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price target on Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Kirby Stock Performance

NYSE:KEX opened at $116.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96. Kirby Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $132.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $785.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.12 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

