New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.50 Million Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Itron were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Itron by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,145,000 after acquiring an additional 66,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,615,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Itron by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 572,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,137,000 after purchasing an additional 58,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,857,000 after purchasing an additional 99,142 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 536,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

In other news, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 5,150 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $559,805.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,482.40. This trade represents a 84.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $441,589.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,301.45. The trade was a 14.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,905 shares of company stock worth $2,439,202 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITRI stock opened at $135.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.11 and a 1 year high of $136.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Itron had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $607.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

