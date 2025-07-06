New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.76 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,151 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGM. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 83.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.06.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $37.45 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 20.64%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,377,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 281,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,693,077.90. This trade represents a 12.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $183,766.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,261 shares of company stock worth $3,486,367 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

